Taylor Swift's longtime pal Serena Williams avoided her for THIS reason

Taylor Swift's old pal Serena Williams makes shocking confession about avoiding her in public

Serena Williams is revealing the real reason why she avoided Taylor Swift at 2025 Super Bowl.

The 43-year-old tennis professional, who has been friends with the Anti-hero hitmaker for the longest time, opened up to the Time Magazine about her sudden change of heart after witnessing Swift get booed following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The athlete said she and her husband were both adamant about getting Taylor's autograph for their daughter Olympia.

She told the outlet, "I'm such a mom. I was ready to go in here myself and be like, 'Taylor, come get this girl.'"

Trying to put herself in the singer's shoes, Williams further went on to add, "It's hard when your team is losing. I totally get it. My husband and I, we're so in a different space.

"We're so connected, we're so in love, we're just, like, trying to get our daughter Taylor Swift autographs. And nothing else.”

However, she was disappointed in the crowd for their awful treatment of Swift.

Williams said, "Why would you boo her? That's so mean. That's just awful.”

In addition, she voiced her support for the Grammy Award winner, staying true to their years-long friendship.

She wrote on social media at the time, "I love you @taylorswift13 don't listen to those booo!!"

This comes hot on the heels of Kansas City Chief’s shameful loss against Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, 2025.