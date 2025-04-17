Sheryl Lee Ralph honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Sheryl Lee Ralph has recently been honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

On April 16, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, spoke about Ralph receiving this honour.

“Our Walk of Fame honourees are selected solely based on their achievements in the entertainment industry,” said the DreamGirls actress.

Ralph continued, “With her remarkable talent and contributions, Sheryl Lee Ralph is more than worthy of this prestigious recognition.”

During the ceremony, she was celebrated by her peers, such as Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lewis, Loretta Devine and her children, Ivy Coco Maurice and Etienne Maurice, as well as her husband Jerry Neuman.

“As a point of privilege, you are more stunning in person than on screen,” continued Ralph’s peers.

Brunson and Devine also spoke of Ralph’s strength and her being an incredible person at the event.

Ralph gave her acceptance speech and mentioned, “There are so many people in the audience that mean so much to me.”

“I can still feel the determined spirit of that little girl who dared to dream big. Growing up, I felt my big dreams had to be whispered, because that kind of ambition could be mistaken for arrogance,” explained the actress.

Ralph further said, “I have been counted out, I have been passed over, I have been told I was too Black, too strong, and too much, and yet, here, I stand.”

She also took the time to honour the women who came before her, saying, “This star isn’t just mine, it belongs to every performer who made space for me, when there seemed to be no space.”

“Ruby Dee, Roslind Cash, Cicely Tyson, Virginia Capers, and many more women whose brilliance lit the path for me during my darkest professional moments,” pointed out the Moesha actress.

Ralph concluded, “For all those thinking it can’t happen to you, thinking your dreams don’t matter, you keep on. You keep doing the work. Dreams don’t have an expiration date.”