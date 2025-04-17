Billie Eilish reveals secret to her 'newfound' vocal freedom

Billie Eilish opens up about her latest release

Billie Eilish recently revealed the secret behind her latest album, Hit me Hard and Soft, sharing that she has been working hard on her vocal skills lately.

The Ocean Eyes hitmaker, who has garnered recognition for her 2017 track, spoke about tonal differences in her new album.

In an exclusive conversation with British Vogue, the 23-year-old singer responded to questions from fellow celebrities.

During the interview, Eilish answered a thoughtful inquiry from the American singer SZA, who asked about her latest release.

Expressing gratitude to the 35-year-old artist, she explained, “Honestly I’ve been doing so much training now for a while and my voice has gotten so much better and stronger and like I just can play in a way that I never have been able to before. That’s been such an amazing experience.”

Reflecting on her past recordings, the lovely singer continued, “In the past when I’d do demos of songs, or do a voice memo of them I’d do all these runs that came naturally. But then when I record the song I kind of always recorded it pretty straightforward to the melody we wrote, and I would never really add any playful runs or anything. And this time I actually specifically remember making a deal with myself that I would play with my voice the same way when recording that I do when casually singing just openly in a room. That has been something I’ve had to really unlearn in a way to allow myself to be looser or jazzier with it.”

For the unversed, Eilish released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on May 17, 2024.