Princess Anne's patronage sparks new era for 'The Eric Liddell Community'

Princess Anne has been commended for her impactful support of charitable cause, with her latest role as Royal Patron of The Eric Liddell Community described as crucially important by the charity's chief executive.

Marking her first official engagement in this new position, the Princess Royal visited the charity's community centre on April 7.

The visit also coincided with the unveiling of the Eric Liddell Exhibition, celebrating the legacy of the renowned Scottish athlete and missionary.

John MacMillan, CEO of The Eric Liddell Community, expressed deep gratitude for Anne's acceptance of the patronage.

'We were truly honoured when Her Royal Highness agreed to become our Royal patron,' he told GB News.

Previously, Princess Anne served as Patron of The Eric Liddell 100 centenary campaign from 2022 to 2024.

Her new role reflects a continued commitment to supporting the organisation's mission.

MacMillan highlighted the value of the Princess' ongoing involvement: 'Her Royal Highness has played a key role in amplifying our work. Her support has helped us reach broader audiences and bring attention to both the challenges we face and the success we've achieved.'

With Anne's support, the community steps into promising chapter-backed by royal voice that truly believes in its vision.