Meghan and Harry's biographer Omid Scobie writing new book on Palace romance

Royal author and journalist Omid Scobie is trading fact for fiction as he lands a TV deal for his upcoming new book.
Marking his third royal book after 2020’s Finding Freedom and 2023’s Endgame, Scobie is now set to venture into romantic storytelling with a brand new-novel titled "Royal Spin," per reports.
Set inside the walls of Buckingham Palace, the book follows a fictional palace press officer and is described as a romantic fiction, per GB News. This marks a major shift for Scobie, who’s best known for chronicling Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit in Finding Freedom.
UK and Commonwealth rights for Royal Spin have been picked up by Sphere Fiction.
Scobie has teamed up with Far From the Tree author Robin Benway to bring the project to life, with publication expected in early 2026.
And before a single copy hits shelves, the entertainment world has already come calling as Universal Television has secured rights to adapt the novel for the screen.
The upcoming book blends Scobie’s behind-the-scenes knowledge of palace PR with Benway’s fiction chops, promising a fresh (but familiar) take on royal intrigue.
For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex’s involvement in Finding Freedom was initially denied. However, court documents later confirmed that Meghan had authorised a friend to speak with Scobie “to prevent any further misrepresentation.”
