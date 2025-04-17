Prince William, King Charles, royal family stand firm on Prince Harry

King Charles III, future monarch Prince William and other senior members of the royal family are on the same page in their approach toward Prince Harry.

The royals are said to be intentionally avoiding the Duke of Sussex to prevent any new drama as they have allegedly lost trust in Harry after his claims about the royal life in media.

Sources close to the Duke claim that Harry's letters and calls to his father continue to go unanswered.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard recently shared her thoughts on the ongoing crisis within the royal family, claiming: "As long as litigious, paranoid, warring Prince Harry keeps fighting with the world, the royal family, and especially King Charles, will keep a suitable distance from him."

"This is not a positive situation for anyone, least of all King Charles, who is embarrassed and tired of his younger son’s antics," Chard, according to Fox News claimed.

She went on claiming that the royal family will not release personal information to Prince Harry for fear of him regurgitating the information to the media.

She added: That’s why Prince Harry is in the dark regarding his father’s health status."

Another royal expert Ingrid Seward also revealed the reason why King Charles doesn’t want to get involved with Harry’s legal woes, telling the outlet: "When Charles was Prince Charles, he could do more, but as monarch, he has to be very careful."

"I am sure that somebody talks to Harry, it just may not be his father," Seward shared. And in a way, that’s probably because his father just doesn’t want to get involved. He hasn’t got time, he hasn’t got the inclination, and he probably hasn’t got the energy for what would be a potentially difficult conversation."