King Charles grants Prince Louis special privilege for Easter celebration

King Charles makes key change as royal family set to reunite for big day

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child is in for a special surprise as King Charles bends royal tradition for significant royal event.

The King and Queen Camilla stepped out for Easter celebrations on Thursday as they attended the service at Durham Cathedral, just hours after Buckingham Palace released the King’s emotional statement.

It anticipated that the Prince and Princess of Wales along with their children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, Prince Louis, 6 – will also be joining Charles and Camilla for the celebrations.

However, Louis will be treated to a sweet gesture from his grandfather after the King’s orders.

Previously, when late Queen Elizabeth ruled, young children at royal dinners would always eat separately from the adults in a nursery dining room.

The rule was applicable until the children were old enough to eat properly with cutlery and table manners. However, according to royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward, Charles would have different views on the matter.

“They (the Royal Family) will all have dinner together but not the young children they will eat in the nursery dining room,” she told The Sun.

“The Queen always said until they could hold a knife and fork properly.” The expert stated that the children “could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit. But dinner is only for grown-ups.”

However, it seems that Louis could enjoy the special privilege from his grandfather, which his elder siblings would not have had previously.