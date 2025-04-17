King Charles, Queen Camilla dismiss Harry's claims amid Easter celebrations

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at Durham Cathedral to finally kick off Easter celebrations, turning a deaf ear to Prince Harry's claims about his security and royal exit.

The King and Queen were in high spirits, waving hands to hundreds of royal fans waiting for hours to see them on Thursday, April 17.

The royal dignitaries were warmly welcomed by the Dean of Durham Cathedral, The Reverend Philip Plyming, and the Lord High Almoner, Bishop Graham Usher.

Camilla and Charles received traditional nosegays, small flower bouquets, before joining the procession through the Nave as the service commenced.

The monarch appeared in good spirits as he presented 76 men and 76 women with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money.

As per reports, the white purse contains specially minted silver Maundy coins, while the Red Purse includes a £5 coin commemorating The Queen Mother and a 50p coin featuring WWII stories.

After the service concluded, the two joined the Royal Maundy Party for a photograph outside the North Door. The King and Queen also viewed a special exhibition of the Cathedral's Magna Cartas.

The royal couple's outing comes hour after the monarch released a Easter message from Buckingham Palace, saying: "One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness."