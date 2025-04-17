David Beckham celebrates wife’s birthday with never-before-seen photos

David Beckham made sure that his “most amazing wife” Victoria beckham felt loved and valued on her special day.

On the occasion of the fashion icon’s 51st birthday, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid shared two never-before-seen childhood photos of Victoria.

In one photo, a younger Posh of the pop group Ice Spice looked into the camera with a less expressive face, sporting a blue and white tracksuit jacket and two ponytails.

In another childhood photo, Victoria had longer locks and was slightly smiling beside a birthday cake.

Other photos in the montage were of the power couple in their early romance days, embracing each other while on a yacht in the middle of the sea, and the mother standing in the middle of her four kids.

In addition to the rare sneak peek into hsi wife’s school days, David, 49, penned a heartfelt birthday note.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing Wife, Mummy & Best Friend that we could all wish for,” he wrote in the caption of the carousel. “Have the most perfect day because you deserve to and we love you so much.”

The father of four signed off with his signature style, tagging his wife and kids in the end.

David and Victoria share three sons: Brooklyn, who is married to Nicola Peltz, Romeo, and Cruz, and a daughter, named Harper.

One of their kids poured in his love for his mommy in the comments section, writing, “I love you so much mum x from day 1 you have showed us unconditional love and haven’t stopped since [red heart emoji].”

Though David and Victoria often share family photos on their accounts, the addition of her Childhood photos made the latest post a rare update.