Sam Thompson breaks cover after ex locked hands with Louis Tomlinson

A day after Zara McDermott was spotted holding hands with new flame Louis Tomlinson, her ex Sam Thompson made his first public appearance—and he appeared totally unbothered.

Following the former One Direction star and his new love interest's romantic outing in Malibu on Tuesday, Thompson stepped out in London the next day.

The Made in Chelsea alum sported a casual fit featuring a denim jacket and a T-shirt. He opted black shades as accessories.

With his AirPods in, Sam, who parted ways with the Love Island star four months ago, looked relaxed.

As for the new couple in town, Louis and Zara sent fans into a frenzy when they were snapped holding hands during a cosy outing.

Their latest photo marked the first time they had been captured together.

The two have been sparking romance rumours since their intimate dinner date in Sufflock back in March, but not a single picture of them was clicked until Tuesday.

Dressed in laid-back outfits, the pair headed to Soho Beach House for a sunny oceanfront lunch.

Seemingly they were having a good time as they share laugh and walk hand-in-hand, enjoying each other’s company.

Louis and Zara's romance reveal comes just weeks after her shocking breakup from I’m A Celeb winner Sam.