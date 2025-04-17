Hailee Steinfeld teases musical comeback after two years

Hailee Steinfeld's 'Sinner' slated for release on April 18

Hailee Steinfeld opened up about why she decided to take a short hiatus from making new music and how it was a challenging choice.

The Hawkeye actress in order to focus on her acting career stepped out of the music world even though she missed being part of it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer who last released her song in 2023, is excited to return to music industry with new hit Dangerous, soundtrack of her new film Sinners.

In another interview with Collider, the Starving crooner said, "I had taken a bit of a break from music, which was a very difficult decision to make, but I wanted to focus on my acting and was happy to be doing that."

However, the actress and singer claimed that music is still a "love of mine" and "a huge passion" that has a major influence on her life in many different ways.

Speaking about her musical career, she called it "Something I will never take for granted."

Talking about her experience working on Sinners, she said, "I felt so, so lucky to be a part of a movie like Sinners where music is such a huge part of it."

Steinfeld went on to share that the involvement of music in the movie helped her to "open the door again to work on something that I’m very, very, very excited about."

Steinfeld’s film Sinners directed by Ryan Coogler and also starring Michael B. Jordan is set to release in theatres on April 18.