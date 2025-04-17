Justin Bieber sets record straight amid debt claims

Justin Bieber clears rumours about him being broke

Justin Bieber has responded to the circulating rumours about his ongoing financial constraints preceded by health issues.

The 31-year-old has recently been speculated to have gone broke and millions in debt as a result of cancelling his Justice Tour in 2022.

A former employee of Hailey Bieber's partner had dropped this bombshell claim in The Hollywood Reporter article published Wednesday, April 16.

The Peaches singer's reps have responded to the speculation in a statement released the same day.

The team categorically refuted any such claims calling it all nothing but 'clickbait stupidity'.

The statement further revealed that the sources of such baseless information are those 'unnamed – and clearly ill-informed – sources' who are 'disappointed that they no longer work with Justin'.

Selena Gomez's ex's team elaborated that such 'inaccurate assumptions' cannot 'deter' him from moving ahead and 'following the right path'.

For the unversed, Baby crooner's worries had reportedly intensified with the arrest of Sean Diddy Combs whom he allegedly had ties with.

In the most recent turn of events, Jack Blues' father has recently exited his own clothing brand, Drew House.