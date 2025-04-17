Tom Holland's fiancee Zendaya gets brutally trolled for her new look

Zendaya met with shocking reactions from fans after debuting a brand new look for an interstellar mission.

Tom Holland’s fiancée was tapped to pose for a footwear brand’s new fashion campaign, rocking a striking makeover that left her almost unrecognisable.

For the sci-fi themed advertisement, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress went for a bold hairdo decision, marking one of her shortest till date.

The Challengers actress flaunted a choppy pixie cut. She further drew more attention to her new appearance with pointy prosthetic alien-like ears.

As her photos from the promotional campaign hit the internet, some fans loved the edgy new hairstyle, while others weren’t as impressed with the transformation.

"I’m boutta get a bowl cut again," one excited fan wrote, and some praised the Dune star, saying, "Cool," "beautiful," "perfect."

"Zendaya is just built different. always serving looks!" another chimed in with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, some netizens didn’t hesitate to express their hate, flooding a post with rude comments whose caption read "Zendaya stuns for On."

"No, she doesn’t. She looks like a monkey alien," one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

"Stun? LOL," another added.

"Keep this chimp off my timeline," a third commented.

In the wake of such remarks, Zendaya chose not to engage with the social media users, but they were surely catered with befitting responses by her admirers.