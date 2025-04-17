Tina Fey hints at retirement?

Tina Fey has recently hinted at retirement after she appears in the upcoming Netflix comedy, The Four Seasons.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the SNL alum said, “The impulse to hide and retire is very strong.”

“it’s time to help new voices get in the mix,” remarked the 54-year-old.

Tina stated, “That's something I’m already doing but I want to do more.”

“Even on the walk over here I was like, 'I am so tired of hearing from me,’” she noted.

Tina further said, “Surely everyone else is tired of hearing from the same people over and over again.”

The 30 Rock star comments came after SNL creator Lorne Michaels mentioned that Tina “could easily be his successor at the helm of the late-night sketch comedy show” last year.

Tina replied, “It was nice of him to say that and I love him very much,” however, she believed Loren is “irreplaceable”.

“His set of gifts and skills are entirely unique,” she dished.

Tina added, “His eye for talent! He’s one of the last three people in show business who actually understand everything. I’ll leave it at that.”

Earlier, Tina also cleared air on side hustles during Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang.

“I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Tina’s The Four Seasons will premieres on May 1 on Netflix.