Sydney Sweeney walks down the aisle after split with Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney stuns onlookers in a wedding dress days after Jonathan Davino breakup

Sydney Sweeney looked ready to say her vows to someone else after parting ways with ex-fiance, Jonathan Davino.

The Anyone But You star was seen as a bride in a fan-posted video, in which she donned a white wedding dress.

Sweeney appeared to be on the set of Euphoria season 3 in the clip shared to X on Tuesday, April 15th.

The Housemaid actress was in her character as Cassie Howard, wearing a long veil and wedding gown, as she walked down the aisle.

The decorated aisle displayed the interwoven initials, "C" and "N," presumably standing in for Cassie Howard and Jacob Elordi’s character, Nate Jacobs.

Sweeney’s bridal look comes on the heels of her recent breakup with Davino, after three years of engagement.

Following the split, a source told People Magazine that the actress is busy with her work schedule and wants to direct her focus completely on work.

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects. What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."

They added, "She's not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."