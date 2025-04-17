King Charles makes personal statement amid Prince William’s ascension plan

King Charles makes personal statement amid Prince William’s ascension plans

King Charles penned a personal statement for a significant event as reports about preparing Prince William for the throne began making rounds.

On Thursday, the monarch quoted a special story from history and spoke about love, especially for “the son” during a poignant time in his life.

“The abiding message of Easter is that God so loved the world — the whole world — that He sent His son to live among us to show us how to love one another, and to lay down His own life for others in a love that proved stronger than death,” the King’s statement read.

“There are three virtues that the world still needs — faith, hope and love,” adding, “And the greatest of these is love.”

“It is with these timeless truths in my mind, and my heart, that I wish you all a blessed and peaceful Easter,” he concluded the message, signing off as “Charles R”.

The message comes at the heels of the monarch’s ongoing cancer treatment which left him hospitalised last month, before his four-day visit to Italy.

While Buckingham Palace officials noted that it was a “minor bump in the road”, palace sources have revealed that Prince William is being prepared to take over the throne over a “moment’s notice”.

Reports have also suggested that William could be becoming king “earlier than expected” as the King’s health raises concerns among the Firm.

However, insiders have also stressed that Charles is aware of the preparations and fully supports his son to fulfil his destined role whenever the time comes.