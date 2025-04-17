Natalie Portman opens up about raising kids after Benjamin Millepied split

Natalie Portman dishes on parenthood after divorce with Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman detailed how her perspective on parenthood changed after divorce from her husband Benjamin Millepied, last year.

The 43-year-old actress shared that her kids, son Aleph, 13 and daughter, Amalia, 8, became more of a priority after she split with her husband.

“My kids are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are,” the Black Swan star told Jenna Ortega for Interview Magazine.

Speaking about her life after divorce, Portman said, “I’ve been spending a lot of time with my friends, with their kids and my kids; that’s pretty fun.”

The V For Vendetta actress admitted that she looked forward to having kids with her now-ex-husband, “I was just excited to have kids, and with a person that I was in love with. But it’s really important to have people in your life who keep you on the ground.”

Portman married the French choreographer in 2012, after they welcomed Aleph in 2011. She first met him on the set of Black Swan in 2009.

The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary in 2022 and she wrote, “Ten years today @benjaminmillepied. And it keeps getting better,” at the time.

However, cheating rumours emerged about Millepied and the couple finalised their divorce in 2024.