Taylor Swift breaks another record amid new album rumours

Taylor Swift achieves major milestone as fans speculate about ‘TS 12’ release

Taylor Swift now has another feather in her cap ahead of the rumoured new album release, as she broke another record.

The 35-year-old pop superstar achieved major streaming milestone with 9 million streams on Spotify alone.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker became the very first artist to have five albums cross 9 million streams on the platform, as per Pop Base.

The 14-time-Grammy winner set the record with her 2014 album 1989 at 9 million streams, 2017 album Reputation at 9.4 million streams, her 2019 album Lover at 12.5 billion streams, her 2020 album Folklore at 9.8 billion streams and her 2022 album Midnights at 10.6 billion streams, according to Chart Masters.

The Love Story songstress was proudly named the “Queen of Spotify” by Swifties on social media.

This comes after Swift sparked the speculations for a new album in the works, as an alleged collaborator who worked with her, spilled the beans.

The Swedish producer, Jacob Corin, revealed that he has been working with two artists, Erik Arvinder and Swift.

A fan account for Swift on X, called, TSUpdating, shared that Corin said in an interview, "Vi ska bara göra klart Taylor Swift's platta," which translates to, "We're just finishing Taylor Swift's album."

Fans were beaming with excitement at the news but Universal Music Group soon deleted the video, while Swift has not addressed the rumours yet.