Lil Nas X shares recovery progress after brief hospitalisation

American rapper Lil Nas X can finally give a genuine smile after suffering from partial facial paralysis.

In a candid Instagram video posted on Wednesday, April 16, the INDUSTRY BABY artist, real name Montero Lamar Hill, appeared cheerful as he filmed himself while chewing a gum, which he said is part of his recovery routine.

"I’ve been chewing gum alot so I can get this muscle stronger," he told the concerned fans, pointing to the right side of his face.

The video showed him regaining some facial movement as he noted, "It’s much better."

However, his "eyes still has[sic] to play catch-up."

The THATS WHAT I WANT rapper added that while his eye isn’t fully under his control and continues to blink involuntarily, his recovery journey has been remarkable so far.

"I can give a genuine smile. So that’s good," the Old Town Road singer said with a grin.

For the unversed, the HERE WE GO maker first revealed the health scare via an Instagram Story earlier this week, where he was seen lying in a hospital bed.

In the Monday, April 14, social media clip, the 26-year-old explained that the right side of his face has become paralysed.

"We normal over here," he said in the video, showing the unaffected side of his face, before adding "We getting crazy over here," as he showed the other side.

He captioned the Story: "I’m so cooked."

The latest update is the Grammy winner’s second in as many days. On Tuesday, April 15, he posted a video on his Instagram Story showing gradual improvement.

Notably, Lil Nas X hasn’t disclosed the underlying cause of the facial paralysis.