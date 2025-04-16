Kristin Cavallari breaks silence on Chris Evans romance rumours

Kristin Cavallari has recently broken silence on Chris Evans romance speculations.

During an appearance on April 15 episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the Laguna Beach alum shut down the rumours, claiming that she never dated Chris.

“Chris and I had a similar friend group, and I think that we were at an event one night as a group, there was a group of us there,” said the 38-year-old.

Kristin stated, “We saw each other socially. I never dated Chris ever, ever, ever,” who is no married to Alba Baptista.

She further revealed that she never went on one date with Chris.

“Literally, nothing ever happened, and there's been these rumours for years that we dated. Well, we've never dated,” said the American fashion designer.

Kristin mentioned, “It’s not true, so you can remove him from my dating portfolio. Thank you very much.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she also addressed speculations about dating her The Hills costar Justin Bobby Brescia.

“A person I did not date is Justin. I've said that a thousand times. I never saw him outside of filming. Never ever. Not one time did I see him outside of filming,” stated the TV personality.

Kristin explained, “The only time I kissed him was when they asked me to kiss him on camera. And listen, back in the day, I was like, yes, I'm a team player.”

“I was getting paid for The Hills like I would a scripted show. I was like, yeah, I'll do that. Made it more fun for me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kristin split from her former husband Jay Cutler in 2022 after almost a decade of marriage. She later began dating TikTok star Mark Estes. The two split in September 2024 after seven months together.