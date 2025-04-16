Prince Louis' birthday aligns with 'major moves' by Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Fergie

Prince Louis is the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate

April 23, 2025, will be day of double significance for the Royal Family, as Prince Louis turns seven while senior royals take part in major international events.

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales is expected to celebrate his birthday with his family, thought questions lingers over whether Princess Kate will share a new birthday portrait this year-especially after last year's photo-editing controversy.

The day, however, won't be solely focused on the young prince.

Across the Atlantic, Meghan Markle is set to appear at the prestigious TIME100 Summit in New York City. The event will also feature like high-profile celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds and Demi Moore.

Meghan, listed as 'Duchess of Sussex' and founder of 'As Ever', will take part in the summit, with a gala to follow the next morning.

Meanwhile, in London, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York will speak at the ideas+Leaders Summit, adding to the significance of the day for the extended royal circle.

With such high profile appearances lined up, Prince Louis' birthday arrives amidst a flurry of royal headlines and public appearances.