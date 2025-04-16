Tom Hardy praised for his phenomenal work ethics by 'Havoc' co-star

'Havoc' is set to release on April 25

Tom Hardy is one of the top Hollywood actors, who is widely known as a significant mainstay of the Marvel universe.

He has been a part of the Venom franchise since 2018. He has also featured in the DC’s The Dark Knight Rises, in which he played the comic book villain 'Bane'.

Hardy is once again bringing back an exciting film titled Havoc for his fans, which is coming out on Netflix on April 25.

The 47-year-old actor has been recently praised by his co-star Sunny Pang for the extreme hard work he puts into a film.

According to Pang, "Tom Hardy is a beast. I’m telling you; he is a beast. He works so hard.”

He opened that the Mad Max: Fury Road actor used to do extensive training everyday after set and never complaint about being tired.

RTE reported that the Headshot actor shared, "We know right after set, he went to training, never stopped. Look at this guy. Man, what the hell he (doesn’t) feel tired at all. So, I’m really impressed by his performance."

He continued, "The performance he gives is electrifying in this, he’s such a charismatic performer.”

Directed by Gareth Evans, the action thriller also features Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker.