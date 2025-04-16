'You star' Penn Badgley says parents' divorce shaped his battle with body dysmorphia

Penn Badgley is known for his breakout role in 'Gossip Girl' and as the chilling lead in Netflix's 'You'

Penn Badgley, who is a well established actor, known for his breakout role in Gossip Girl and as the chilling lead in Netflix's You, has spoken out about his long battle with body image issues that began in his teenage years.

The actor,39, reflected on the emotional toll of growing up in the public eye and chasing the unattainable standards he saw on screen.

Speaking to the Guardian, Penn revealed that he silently struggled with body dysmorphia throughout much of his early career.

'I hated my body and wished it was different,' he admitted, sharing how societal expectations and his own insecurities led to years of internal conflict.

Penn believes his weight gain during adolescence stemmed from the emotional aftermath of his parents' divorce and deep-rooted social isolation.

Despite achieving such fame, he admits it was during a period of depression and loneliness that he linked physical appearance to self-worth and success.

His honest confession sheds light on the often-hidden emotional struggles celebrities often face in the entertainment industry.