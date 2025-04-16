Selena Gomez eager to start a family with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is eager to start a family with fiancé Benny Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who has been diagnosed with both lupus and bipolar disorder, previously opened up that she won’t be able to carry a child due to her health problems.

However, a source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the first thing on the couple’s list “is to get married” and once they “tie the knot, a baby will be the next priority” because they both want to start a family.

“Selena has been advised against pregnancy because of her health issues, but there’s no reason they can’t welcome a child via surrogacy,” stated an insider.

The source pointed out that Selena and Benny “have talked about adoption as well”.

“Whatever they choose, surrogacy or adoption, it’s going to take a lot more planning and time than simply doing it the old-fashioned way,” revealed an insider.

The source further said, “There’s a lot to consider with both adoption and surrogacy, so at the moment they’re talking to people that have walked the road before to get advice.”

Another insider added that the couple “has to decide which is the right choice for them”.

“One thing they are very clear on is that they do want children, that’s a big part of their life plan,” added a source.