Olivia Wilde pokes fun at Katy Perry's controversial space flight

Katy Perry joined a crew of high-profile women for the 11-minute venture into space

Olivia Wilde is weighing in on the all-female Blue Origin spaceflight, and she’s not exactly impressed.

The actress-slash-director shared a meme to her Instagram Stories after Katy Perry and a crew of high-profile women returned from their brief trip to space on Monday, April 14.

“Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess,” Wilde wrote alongside the meme, in which one photo shows Perry kissing the ground, while another has her holding a daisy — a nod to her daughter, Daisy Dove.

The meme's caption joked: “getting off a commercial flight in 2025 #BlueOrigin.”

The NS-31 flight, which lasted just 11 minutes, was led by Lauren Sánchez — Jeff Bezos’ fiancée and vice chair of his Earth Fund — and included Perry, Gayle King, scientist Amanda Nguyen, rocket engineer Aisha Bowe, and producer Kerianne Flynn.

But Wilde isn’t the only celeb raising eyebrows. Emily Ratajkowski called the mission “end time s***t” on TikTok, adding, “This is beyond parody.”

She slammed the flight’s environmental irony, saying, “You’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”

Olivia Munn also criticised the launch earlier this month, asking bluntly, “What are you doing up there?”