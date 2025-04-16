James Middleton marks 38th birthday surrounded by life he loves

James Middleton marked his 38th birthday with a touching message to family life.

James who is, Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton's brother received much love from the well-wishers on social media as he believes his life is full of joy and love as he celebrated the milestone with his beautiful family.

James shared a video from the scenic Berkshire countryside, offering a glimpse into his peaceful world alongside his wife Alizee Thevenet, their baby son Inigo, and a host of beloved pets.

'Thank you 38, I am right where I meant to be, 'he wrote in the caption. 'There is no better birthday present than that fresh air, wagging tails, and the wild, beautiful rhythm of family life.'

The special post celebrated not just another year of life, but a deep appreciation for love, nature, and beautiful memories.