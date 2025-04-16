Royal family makes big celebration to mark beloved Princess' day

Royal family makes big celebration on beloved Princess' big day

The royal family delighted fans as they gathered for a grand celebration to honour their beloved princess on her special day.

Queen Mary of Denmark stole the limelight as she put on a stylish display at a glitzy concert, celebrating her daughter Princess Isabella's 18th birthday at the Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The Danish royal family's celebration marked the second of two major public events honouring the princess's coming of age, with around 1,000 young people from across Denmark invited to attend.

The King and Queen appeared in high spirits as they attended the special performance ahead of Isabella's actual birthday on April 21.

The celebration was a full family affair with King Frederik's mother, former monarch Queen Margrethe, in attendance, who's also celebrating her 85th birthday on the same day.

On the other hand, birthday girl Isabella was also over the moon as she looked stunning in a glittering navy tulle gown with silver embroidery on the back. She paired it with a matching clutch.

To enhance her looks she styled her hair in an elegant updo. The royal completed her look with sparkling diamond earrings borrowed from her mother, Queen Mary.

King Frederik, 56, and Queen Mary, 53, also enjoyed the moments, posing for photographs with their four children on the red carpet.

Queen Mary showed off her elegance in a black satin off-the-shoulder top with an embellished skirt, whilst her husband looked dapper in a tuxedo.

Crown Prince Christian, 19, and Prince Vincent, 14, matched the King in smart tuxedos. Princess Josephine, 14, complemented her sister in a blue jumpsuit with caped sequin sleeves.

The royal family also shared Queen Margrethe's picture, showing her stepping forward on the main staircase of Fredensborg Castle together with the royal couple, grandchildren and two sisters.



