Jesse Eisenberg teases next film following Oscar-nominated movie 'A Real Pain'

Kieran Culkin bags first ever Academy Award for Eisenberg's directorial

The Social Network famed Jesse Eisenberg, who is not only an actor but is also a phenomenal director, has finally opened about his next project.

Following the immense success of his last film A Real Pain, the 41-year-old spilled that he has been working on a musical film next which is yet-to-be-titled.

The forthcoming project is reportedly going to feature Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti.

Emma Stone is again reuniting with the Now You See Me actor to produce the next big venture. The shoot of the film has already begun this month.

The plot revolves around Moore’s character; ‘a shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a community theatre musical production, going to extremes as she loses herself in the role’, the synopsis reads.

While discussing about the new film, Jesse opened that he tried to celebrate the purification of 'community theatre' in the upcoming project.

“It’s completely joyful and unhinged. I wanted to create something that celebrates the chaos and catharsis of community theatre”, he told Variety.

The Zombieland actor’s last release starring him alongside Kieran Culkin turned out to be a superhit.

The film bagged a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Meanwhile, Culkin also won his first ever Academy Award for playing the supporting role in the emotional film.