'The Idea of You' and 'It' actor team up for new film based on 'true story'

Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård's movie is going to be directed by Peter Berg

Bill Skarsgård and Nicholas Galitzine are all set work collaboratively on a new film based on history.

The fresh flick has been signed under the renewed deal of director Peter Berg with Netflix.

The Idea of You and Nosferatu famed actors are going to feature in a movie set after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Bill and Nicholas starrer is going to be based on Buzz Bissinger’s New York Times bestseller named The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II.

According to the Deadline, the plot of the historic drama follows the story of four of America’s top college football stars, who set their fame aside to enroll in marines.

As they set out for the ruthless invasion of Okinawa, they play a legendary game, which might end up being the last one they ever play.

Filmmaker Berg wrote the screenplay of the popular adaptation with the help of Mark L. Smith.

The 30-year-old English actor also shared the exiting news through his social media with a caption that read, “Really excited to tell this story and to bring John McLaughry to life, alongside the wonderful @pberg44 and #Billskargard.”

So far, details regarding the duo’s characters and release has been kept under wrap.