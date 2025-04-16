Kate Middleton could outshine Meghan Markle's celebrity status

Princess Kate is planning to get back on the road with a power move following her difficult journey with cancer.

The Princess of Wales, who is in remission from cancer, is quite vocal about her passion project, Shaping Us, which highlights the importance of early childhood.

Notably, Catherine aims to focus on promoting her significant campaign by involving renowned figures from the entertainment industry.

An insider told Closer that the future Queen is "keen" to expand her Shaping Us project to make an impact on the minds globally.

Kate Middleton believes good campaigning will be fruitful as Shape Us is a "vanity project" for her.

The mother-of-three understands the "power of celebrity" in the times of digital media as her estragned sister-in-law Meghan Markle also using her renowned friends from Hollywood to sell out her brand.

The source shared that Kate's team "want to reach out to Holly Willoughby as they think the renowned television host "would be perfect" for the promotion of future Queen's meaningful project.

It is interesting to mention that Kate and Holly have "met before and the pair got on really well." Prince William's wife "knows Holly would love to do it" as she is enthusiastic about charity work.

Kate Middleton's potential collaboration with renowned figures might eclipse the Duchess of Sussex's celebrity status in the future.