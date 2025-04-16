Natalie Portman offers valuable advice to Jenna Ortega about Hollywood

Natalie Portman has recently spilled major tips to survive in Hollywood.

The Atonement star was in conversation with Jenna Ortega for Interview Magazine as she said, “You want to find that joy and lightness and humour in your work when things are harder at home.”

Natalie told Jenna that she “learned” from her senior actresses on how to remain steadfast in entertainment industry.

“It’s important to go for joy.” There are moments in your life where it’s really meaningful to have a work experience that just envelope you in happiness, and this was one of those,” explained the 43-year-old.

When asked if some roles affected her personal life, Natalie noted, “It doesn’t always work out, but I’m drawn to things because of what’s happening in my personal life.”

“It’s actually counterintuitive because to do emotionally difficult material, my real life has to be pretty chill, no major issues,” pointed out the May December actress.

Natalie stated, “You want to find that joy and lightness and humor in your work when things are harder at home.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Black Swan actress talked about the difference between serious and comedic roles.

“I think it has more to do with whether it’s a charactery part or whether it’s something closer to who I am as a person,” mentioned Natalie.

The Thor: Love And Thunder actress added, “When I do a character, if it’s a voice, or gestures, or a way of walking, or an accent, that’s harder to shake just because you have to practice it so much before.”