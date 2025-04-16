Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet key appearance in UK thrown in doubt

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved out of the Palace to start their independent life in the US, the parents of two have had a clear approach to their children’s privacy.

While Prince Archie made appearances until he was one-year-old and Princess Lilibet’s photo was released after her first birthday, the children’s faces have been intentionally kept hidden.

Earlier this year, it was speculated that Archie and Lilibet would finally be making their big appearance after the Duke of Sussex made a big statement about the upcoming Invictus Games in Birmingham – set to be held in July 2027.

In an interview with T&C, Harry shared his hopes to bring Archie and Lilibet to the event.

“Absolutely. I’d love for them to experience the Invictus spirit firsthand one day,” he said in February. “Right now, they’re still young, but we already talk about the importance of resilience, community, and service—everything Invictus represents.”

Ahead of the much-anticipated games in the UK, Harry had been making fierce efforts to regain police protection in his home country for him and his family. Many experts suggested that this could be an indication that Harry and Meghan's two children would finally be making their proper public debut.

Harry had attended the two-day legal proceedings against the Home Office for “unjust” treatment behind stripping off his security last week.

While the decision for the case has not been announced yet, the Duke has expressed his disappointment following the hearing, suggesting that it may have not-so-favourable results.

Harry believes that his UK security was removed to “force” him “back into Britain and establishment life”. He also stated that the case has left him “exhausted” and “overwhelmed”.

Harry reportedly does not feel safe when visiting the UK with his children. And now, it seems that King Charles’ grandchildren will not be making their much-anticipated appearance in UK as the security row does not see an end in the near future.