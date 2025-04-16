Princess Anne makes bold decision after Zara Tindall's reunion with Beatrice, Eugenie

Princess Anne took a bold step after her daughter Zara Tindall appeared in Bahrain with her cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Princess Royal, 74, braved rainy conditions on Tuesday as she visited Pwllheli for the Royal Yachting Association Youth National Championships. Her outing follows recent appearances by her daughter and nieces at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.

The decision to travel in rainy conditions was somewhat risky for the late Queen's only daughter, who suffered injuries in the past during her public engagements.

The King's only sister, who serves as President of the RYA, made the trip to Plas Heli, Wales. Princess Anne's trip coincides with the organisation celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The royal family shared the photos from the event, captioning: "It was an inspiring showcase of passion, skill and dedication."

On the other hand, Princess Anne's children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall were among those who travelled to the Bahrain International Circuit.

Mike Tindall also joined Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the Paddock during the event on April 13. They watched Oscar Piastri secure victory and the top podium position.