Khloe Kardashian emotionally reacts to ex Tristan Thompson’s post: 'Tearful'

Khloe Kardashian moved to tears after her ex Tristan Thompson dedicated a post to their two kids: daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson.
Recently, the exes celebrated their firstborn’s seventh birthday with a lavish neon Rainbow Friends -themed party but that’s not all—the doting parents took to their respective Instagram accounts to pour love for their kids publicly.
"Happy birthday Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!! I Can’t believe how time flies,
the Canadian basketball center wrote in the caption of a carousel featuring his kids. "Momma you are literally the light that shines bright In my life. When I see you I see mommy aka GiGi."
He gushed over his daughter, saying, "You have the best soul ever I’m soo blessed to have as my daughter. Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you."
The one-time NBA Championship winner concluded his heartfelt and loving note with a Korean heart and red heart emoji.
The Kardashians star reacted emotionally to her former boyfriend’s post in the comments section.
"Awww this was sweet! I can’t believe she’s 7 [crying face emoji shedding a single tear]," she wrote.
In addition to Tristan’s tribute for his kids, Khloe was generous enough to share glimpses from her daughter’s fun-filled party, which included a DIY slime station, LED dance floor and much more, via her Instagram stories.
A$AP Rocky says sorry to a fan from Met Gala night for facepalming them
Gayle King speaks up after facing criticism for flight to space
‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 14 reunion sees Garcelle Beauvais upset
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma hits troll with harsh reply for criticising wife
James Brolin talks about being married to Barbra Streisand for 30 years
David Beckham teams up with UNICEF to make a global impact