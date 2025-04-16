Khloe Kardashian emotionally reacts to ex Tristan Thompson’s post: 'Tearful'

Khloe Kardashian moved to tears after her ex Tristan Thompson dedicated a post to their two kids: daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson.

Recently, the exes celebrated their firstborn’s seventh birthday with a lavish neon Rainbow Friends -themed party but that’s not all—the doting parents took to their respective Instagram accounts to pour love for their kids publicly.

"Happy birthday Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!! I Can’t believe how time flies,

the Canadian basketball center wrote in the caption of a carousel featuring his kids. "Momma you are literally the light that shines bright In my life. When I see you I see mommy aka GiGi."

He gushed over his daughter, saying, "You have the best soul ever I’m soo blessed to have as my daughter. Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you."

The one-time NBA Championship winner concluded his heartfelt and loving note with a Korean heart and red heart emoji.

The Kardashians star reacted emotionally to her former boyfriend’s post in the comments section.

"Awww this was sweet! I can’t believe she’s 7 [crying face emoji shedding a single tear]," she wrote.

In addition to Tristan’s tribute for his kids, Khloe was generous enough to share glimpses from her daughter’s fun-filled party, which included a DIY slime station, LED dance floor and much more, via her Instagram stories.