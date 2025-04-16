Garcelle Beauvais walks out on ‘RHOBH’ season 14 reunion cast photo

Garcelle Beauvais leaves ‘RHOBH’ season 14 reunion

Garcelle Beauvais is officially tapping out of the Beverly Hills drama—and she’s not going quietly. On the third and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 reunion, which aired April 15, the 58-year-old actress stunned her castmates and viewers alike by walking off set before the traditional post-reunion group photo.

No dramatic exit music required—Garcelle provided all the fireworks herself.

"I'm out," she declared, shaking her head. "I'm not. I'm not." Host Andy Cohen looked baffled, while the rest of the Housewives exchanged wide-eyed glances.

As some murmured that her dramatic exit was “unprofessional” and “not cool,” Garcelle brushed past the commentary like it was background noise.

In her dressing room, the gloves—and apparently, the reunion dress—came off.

"Guys, I'm not doing this anymore. I don't want cameras here," she told production as she began changing out of her glam ensemble. "And I never say I don't want cameras. I'm always a team player. But this — there's no team."

Garcelle then made it clear she felt completely iced out by her fellow Housewives all season.

Despite her efforts to take accountability, she said her castmates offered little in return.

“They’re all f------ assholes,” she vented. “No one said, ‘Oh, I understand what you're saying.’ No one said anything and the fact that I owned how I felt about [Dorit Kemsley's] situation with [her home invasion]…”

She didn’t stop there.

“Everybody jumped at me and I felt like I was on an island by myself. I can't be friends with people like that, I can't trust them,” she said. “I don't trust them and they obviously don't like me.”

While Garcelle cooled off in her dressing room, the rest of the cast processed the moment on set.

Kyle Richards dismissed Garcelle’s walkout as “child’s play,” and even Sutton Stracke—arguably her closest ally in the group—admitted she didn’t fully “understand” Garcelle’s dramatic departure.

But for Garcelle, the writing was on the wall.

“I'm done. It's been an amazing ride, I'm so grateful for the opportunity, but I'm done,” she said, as she left the studio while the group photo happened without her.

And this wasn’t just a heat-of-the-moment walk-off. Garcelle had already hinted at her exit in a video shared to Instagram after the reunion trailer dropped on March 25.

“I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” she said. “It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless."

Family also played a major role in her decision. As a mom to three sons—Oliver Saunders, 32, and 17-year-old twins Jax Joseph Nilon and Jaid Thomas Nilon—Garcelle made it clear that spending more time with her boys was a top priority.

Despite the chaos, there’s no bitterness on her end. She ended her announcement by thanking “the producers, the crew, and of course, the ladies.”

And for fans hoping this isn’t the last they’ll see of her, she offered a little glimmer of hope: “Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime.”