Matthew Koma protects wife Hilary Duff from hater’s body criticism

Hilary Duff gets support from husband

Matthew Koma is proving once again that he's not just a talented musician but also a fiercely protective husband. On April 15, the 37-year-old artist came to the defense of his wife, Hilary Duff, after a social media user left a less-than-kind comment on her Instagram post.

Duff, 37, had shared a series of radiant selfies, showcasing her in a sunny yellow outfit complemented by pink makeup.

While many fans showered her with compliments, one commenter speculated about her appearance, suggesting she had undergone "Botox".

Koma didn't let the remark slide, responding directly to the user with a pointed retort, “Get f**d, butterfly."

Though Duff hasn't confirmed any cosmetic procedures, she has previously spoken about her approach to beauty and self-care.

In a 2022 interview with Women's Health, she emphasized the importance of inner well-being, stating, "We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s---.

But I want to work."

Koma and Duff's relationship has been a blend of mutual support and playful banter.

The couple, who married in 2019, recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. They share three children: daughters Banks Violet and Mae James, and son Townes. Duff also has a son, Luca Cruz, from her previous marriage.

In the ever-watchful world of social media, it's heartening to see partners standing up for each other, reminding us all of the power of love and loyalty.