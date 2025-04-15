Kesha shades Katy Perry's controversial space flight amid feud

The former friends fell out after Katy Perry collaborated with Kesha's alleged abuser

Houston, we have a problem; Kesha just poured rocket fuel on her ongoing feud with Katy Perry.

After Perry’s brief Blue Origin flight for the first all-female mission on April 14, Wendy’s stirred up drama online by posting on X that they wanted to “send her back.”

Not long after, Kesha posted a grinning selfie on X with a Wendy’s cup, sparking buzz that she was co-signing the dig.

While the move may seem random, the tension between the two singers has deep roots.

Photo: Kesha/X

Perry’s new album 143 marked her first collaboration in years with producer Dr. Luke, who Kesha accused of abuse in a 2014 lawsuit. Though both sides reached a settlement in 2023, the fallout was public and deeply personal.

Kesha and Perry were once friends — and both worked with Dr. Luke early in their careers. But when Perry re-teamed with him for 143, Kesha reacted with a sharp "lol" on X. A month later, she performed in a T-shirt with the same message.

Now, with celebrities like Olivia Munn and Olivia Wilde also calling out the space mission, Kesha’s timing certainly raised a few eyebrows.