Kesha shades Katy Perry's controversial space flight amid feud

Houston, we have a problem; Kesha just poured rocket fuel on her ongoing feud with Katy Perry.
After Perry’s brief Blue Origin flight for the first all-female mission on April 14, Wendy’s stirred up drama online by posting on X that they wanted to “send her back.”
Not long after, Kesha posted a grinning selfie on X with a Wendy’s cup, sparking buzz that she was co-signing the dig.
While the move may seem random, the tension between the two singers has deep roots.
Perry’s new album 143 marked her first collaboration in years with producer Dr. Luke, who Kesha accused of abuse in a 2014 lawsuit. Though both sides reached a settlement in 2023, the fallout was public and deeply personal.
Kesha and Perry were once friends — and both worked with Dr. Luke early in their careers. But when Perry re-teamed with him for 143, Kesha reacted with a sharp "lol" on X. A month later, she performed in a T-shirt with the same message.
Now, with celebrities like Olivia Munn and Olivia Wilde also calling out the space mission, Kesha’s timing certainly raised a few eyebrows.
