'The White Lotus star' Aimee Lou Wood sets record straight after crying in public

Aimee Lou Wood clears the air regarding her emotional breakdown after SNL 'cheap' joke

The White Lotus actress Aimee Lou Wood reveals why she was crying in public after the paparazzi pictures of her sobbing in public went viral.

The English actress had recently blasted Saturday Night Live for its 'mean' sketch that made fun of her physical appearance.

In reaction to the controversy, SNL had apologised as confirmed by the Sex Education actress herself.

However, the Living alum was lately seen crying in public sparking speculation that the actress had an emotional breakdown as a result of the ongoing scandal.

In a recent turn of events, the Alice & Jack alum has clarified that the situation is not what the media outlets have portrayed to be – she was in fact crying for a totally different reason.

The Daddy Issues star took to Instagram story on Tuesday to refute the media claims and expressed gratitude to British Radio host Ashley Louise James for criticizing SNL for making Wood cry by 'tearing into [her] appearance.'

But the 31-year-old clarified to the host, "I was crying about [laughing emoji] something completely unrelated."