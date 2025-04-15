Princess Kate's latest decision sparks fierce debate

Princess Kate sparks debate with latest move

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has triggered debate with her controversial choice during latest outing, dividing royal fans on social media over her styling sense.

The Princess of Wales revived the divisive baker boy hat during a recent outing with Scouts in the Lake District, highlighting the importance of spending time in nature.

The style, popularised by stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, was a defining trend of the early 2000s and even appeared in "The Devil Wears Prada" on Andy Sachs.

She paired her green hat with a matching green tweed bomber jacket from Bella Hoskyns. The princess completed her countryside look with an Emilia Wickstead turtleneck jumper and cargo skinny jeans.

The future Queen's bomber jacket is the same one she wore in the family's viral Mother's Day photo last year, which later sparked controversy over editing.

The princess's fashion choice has divided royal watchers on social media, with one writing: "NO ONE looks good in a baker boy hat."

Another simply stated: "Yeah, NO," whilst a third insisted: "She really isn't 'bringing it back.'"

However, supporters were quick to defend the royal's style, with several fans claiming Kate "could wear anything" and still look "graceful and elegant."

One admirer went on: "Kate could make a paperback look elegant."

Fashion experts have noted that Kate isn't alone in bringing back this polarising accessory in 2025.

Kendall Jenner was photographed sporting a "Bob Dylan-esque cap" while out in New York in February, suggesting fashion's It-girls may soon embrace the baker hat en masse. Keke Palmer has also been seen endorsing the trend this year.

Katie Holmes was seen wearing one back in 2020, whilst Anne Hathaway appeared to pay homage to her character Andy Sachs when she wore the accessory in 2023.

meanwhile, Vogue suggested Kate's hat choice might be more practical than fashionable, possibly reflecting "a desire for a certain kind of anonymity."

In the newly released video, Kate spoke about her connection to the outdoors, saying: "I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments."



