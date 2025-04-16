Chrissy Teigen moves to tears after facing heartbreaking reality

Chrissy Teigen, model, author and TV personality known for her honesty and humour, recently opened up about a deeply emotional chapter in her family’s life.

Her 5-year-old son Miles was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and his mother Chrissy admitted that watching him face the challenge left her in tears.

Miles thought diabetes might stop him from playing sports, but meeting Nick Jonas at the Paris Olympics and seeing other athletes with the same condition showed him he can still chase his dreams.

John Legend's wife shared PEOPLE: "What better person to run into than Nick Jonas, who showed us the gear [and] everything? He was so sweet to Miles. It was amazing.

"I know how much it means for Miles to see himself in anybody. Some people have sent us [videos of] their friends that are soccer players who live with Type 1, and you see his eyes light up.

"I told him, 'Miles, you get to be that now for other people! How cool is that?' He really is a little warrior."

After Miles was diagnosed, the couple Chrissy and John, who got married back in 2013, found themselves in and out of hospitals, taking notes and filming everything just to learn how to handle insulin.