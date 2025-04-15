Jack Black makes special announcement during surprise visit to 'Minecraft' screening

Jack Black surprises fans at one of the screenings

Jumanji famed Jack Black’s latest released film A Minecraft Movie is not only just breaking records but is also inviting controversy.

During the first weekend, the film attracted a huge amount of audience, creating a chaos in the cinemas.

The viewers had so much fun that they cheered, laughed, clapped and even threw popcorns, while watching the adventure movie starring Jason Momoa in the lead.

The disorder was caused due to a certain scene involving 'chicken jockey' at screenings that forced the police to intrude and restrict the spectators from creating a mess.

Earlier today, Black made a surprise appearance at one of the movie screenings and introduced the film along with a special announcement.

The 55-year-old quipped, “For today’s presentation of A Minecraft Movie, please no throwing popped corn, and no lapis lazuli and also absolutely no chicken jockey!”

He announced through the microphone, “Oh yeah! I am Steve. Are you ready to rock? Ladies and gentleman please enjoy, ‘A Minecraft Movie.’ Roll the projector!”

Directed by Jarred Hess, A Minecraft Movie is based on one of the Sega video game of the same name.