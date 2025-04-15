‘TBBT’ universe stars set to reunite on ‘Night Court’ series

The Big Bang Theory universe is soon to be having a grand reunion with its universe colliding.

Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) and Raegan Revord (Young Sheldon) are set to guest star in season three finale of NBCs Night Court.

The Night Court series’ star and executive producer Melissa Rauch played Helberg’s Howard Wolowitz wife, Bernadette Rostenkowski on CBS hit sitcom.

Helberg role in the upcoming episode hasn’t been disclosed yet, however, Revord will play Shelby, a teenage runaway, who wants to marry her soulmate.

Revord character in the show is a tribute to the Michael J. Fox episode from the original series.

In the 1984 original series, Fox appeared in the second episode where he and his girlfriend Mary (Olivia Barash) are runaway teens determined to get married, who end up in night court on shoplifting charges.

Additionally, Marsha Warfield will return in her iconic role as Roz from the original series. Other guest stars include Michael Urie and Ryan Hansen.

Dan Rubin serves as showrunner and executive producer of Night Court, along with Rauch, Winston Rauch, Larroquette, Mat Harawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley and Mona Garcea.

The season three finale of Night Court will air on May 6.