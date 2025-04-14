'The Breakfast Club' cast reunites with shocking transformation

'The Breakfast Club' cast come together after four decades

The Breakfast Club cast, based on Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez and Anthony Michael Hall, reunited together after 40 years with drastic transformations.

The group had played high school students in the John Hughes comedy which became a classic after its release in February 15, 1985.

The actors reunited on stage for a panel discussion hosted by Josh Horowitz for his Happy Sad Confused Podcast.

Although some members of the cast have met since they first appeared on screen together, but this marks the first time they have all come together.

Gushing about meeting his castmates, Emilio Estevez told the crowd, “I skipped all my high school reunions, so this was something that finally felt like I needed to do, just for myself,” according to Us Weekly.

What made this reunion extra special was “it's here in Chicago where we made the film, it's the 40th anniversary and I just love all of them [cast] so it just made sense,” Estevez added.

The 1985 film ended up becoming a classic and earned critical acclaim as well as success at the box office. It earned $51.5 million on a budget of $1 million.