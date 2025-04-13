Jennifer Hudson apologises on-air amid audience disappointment

Jennifer Hudson disappoints her audience with recent move

Jennifer Hudson expressed her apology for missing the opening night of Smash on Broadway, after the audience were left disappointed.

The American singer, who produced the musical drama alongside Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and others, revealed the reason for her absence at The Imperial Theatre on Thursday, April 10.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old actress shared a video from the set of The Jennifer Hudson Show, explaining that she was busy filming an episode of her talk show in Los Angeles.

In the clip she asked her studio audience, “Anybody used to watch the TV show Smash?”

Jennifer continued, “I’m sure you guys have been hearing the buzz. It has ton of your favourite songs from the show, plus some great surprises that I know you’re going to love.”

Reflecting on missing the event, she added, “Now as we know, I can’t be two places at one time. I gotta be here with y’all, so I’m going to miss opening night tonight, but I hope everyone enjoys the show.”

The Respect actress expressed her love for the cast, saying, “But we get to send them love from the happy place. I’m sending the cast and the crew so much love. We are there in spirit and cheering you on from the happy place.”

Gushing with pride, the Spotlight hitmaker further added, “Oh my goodness, and I’m so proud of this production. I can’t wait for y’all to see it. I can’t wait to get there.”

Alongside the video, the caption read, “Thank you to our fabulous #SmashBway producer @iamjhud for the opening night message of or dreams!”

Meanwhile, Sara Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Crystal, Nathan Lane, Debra Messing, Christian Borle and many other celebrities were spotted at the star-studded event.

Smash, the two-season American musical drama, was inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroe.