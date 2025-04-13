Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson never abandon their son amid addiction battle

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have never abandoned their son Chet Hanks despite his drug addiction battle.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “They never gave up on him. They couldn’t be prouder of his continued sobriety and his recent accomplishments.”

“They did their best as parents, and it seems to have paid off,” said an insider.

Earlier, Chet reportedly landed a role on Netflix series, Running Point during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Sharing his parents’ pivotal role in road to recovery, Chet pointed out, “If I wasn’t sober, none of these opportunities would even be possible.”

“They’ve always been super supportive of me… And I don’t take it for granted!” noted Tom and Rita’s son.

In 2015, Chet took to Instagram and made shocking revelation about his battle with cocaine addiction.

“As a parent, you love your kids unconditionally,” stated Tom while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at that time.

The Forrest Gump actor appreciated Chet’s commitment to turning his life around, saying, “You support them every step of the way.”

However, Chet announced that he had been sober for over three-and-a-half years on March 18 during Drew Barrymore show.

“I’m really, really grateful for both my parents. They’ve stuck with me through thick and thin,” added Tom and Rita’s son.