Expert spots 'awkward' moment between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during Colombia visit

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Colombia last year, a subtle exchange between the couple caught public attention-noted from a professional lip reader.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were warmly welcomed by Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez and visited a school in Bogota, where they interacted with students about technology and innovation.
While speaking with one student, Meghan appeared to gently cut in as Harry was about to speak.
Forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling told The Mirror that Harry started to say 'look' before Meghan interjected. Her body language, according to Hickling, suggested she was eager to take the lead.
Meghan reportedly asked the students, 'So, so you won an award in products, is that right?' After her question, Harry followed up with, 'How serious were you when you look on this offer?'
The Duchess later praised the students, calling them 'impressive', smart and savvy,' emphasising the value of becoming 'self-reliant and not tech-reliant.'
Meghan's fluency in Spanish may have influenced her confidence in leading the conversation.
