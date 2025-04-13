‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard opens up about living with parents

Finn Wolfhard reveals why he moved back in with his parents

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, revealed a touching reason for living with his family despite being in the showbiz.

The 22-year-old actor shared that he had moved out for a while but came back to live with his parents after shooting Stranger Things.

"I lived alone for a few years, I guess two years, and then I moved back in with my family for a year. And then, last year, I was living alone in Atlanta for the year while shooting Stranger Things, but I have since moved back in with my family," said the It star in conversation with People Magazine.

"We have a place in Vancouver. We all have our separate space, but we still live together, and it's great," he continued.

Wolfhard added that he took the decision to see his parents as often as he could, “I rarely get to see my family. I think it's a nice home base to have, just because, if I'm going to be away for most of the year working, then I might as well have a place [to come back to] with my parents."

This comes after Wolfhard reflected on the importance of living in his home city, Vancouver, Canada, in a 2019 interview with Ryan Gosling for Interview Magazine.

"There’s no way I’d be the same person if I wasn’t raised here in Vancouver," he said at the time.

"I like to walk around Vancouver. I like to play music, play guitar in my studio and record music on my own. It's a great feeling," he said speaking of his routine at home.