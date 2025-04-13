Kate Hudson credits mom Goldie Hawn for shaping her life

Kate Hudson has recently opened up that her mom, Goldie Hawn plays a pivotal role in shaping her life.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “They have a very special relationship. Kate has modeled her life after Goldie’s in so many ways, from her career to her lifestyle choices.”

“Kate says Goldie always taught her to follow her heart and to believe in herself, even when others doubted her,” shared an insider.

The actress revealed that she’s ready to pass on her mother Goldie’s values to her three children.

“It starts with my mom,” said Kate in an interview with PopSugar.

The Music actress noted, “Because of her personality, but also because her spirituality, she’s very open to change and can go with the ebbs and flows of life. She is a searcher herself.”

“We’d all go on these journeys ... we’d come back and we’d have all these stories to tell,” recalled Kate.

The Glass Onion star revealed that her mother Goldie “wasn’t a big shopper for us as she wanted to instill that in us even though we grew up really privileged”.

Kate also shared valuable tips she received from her mother regarding love, co-parenting and women friendships.

When it comes to romance, the Deepwater Horizon actress, who’s been engaged to Danny Fujikawa, since 2021, stated, “Be true to yourself. When you’re connected intimately it’s a huge time of growth, so accept what that is and go there even when it’s uncomfortable.”

Reflecting on friendship, Kate advised, “Honour your female friendships, because men can come and go.”