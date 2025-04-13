Sophie Turner all set to beat Angelina Jolie in upcoming ‘Tomb Raider’ series

Sophie Turner has recently expressed her desire to beat original Lara Croft in an upcoming streaming adaptation of Tomb Raider series.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the Game of Thrones alum gave it everything to outshine Angelina Jolie, who played Lara Croft in original movie, and now brought character to life almost 25 years ago.

“This show is a little further along than has been reported in the press so far and some of the scripts that have come in are so good you could just break them out and turn them into full blown blockbuster movies on their right,” explained an insider.

The source declared, “It’s going to be a cool show.”

“It’s going to be gritty and violent and it’s going to please the old school fans of the property,” said an insider.

While discussing about the new movie, the source pointed out, “Sophie is going to town with the training for this movie, and she’s already extremely experienced with screen combat, stunts, and extreme costumes and special effects, thanks to her years in the Game of Thrones and X-Men universes.”

“But she’s getting into even better shape for this job, and sharpening all of her skill sets,” stated an insider.

It is pertinent to mention that Sophie would like to take notes from Angelina’s preparation.

The source remarked, “She absolutely loves what Angelina and Alicia Vikander did with their movies, but she wants to equal that work and, over the course of many years-slash-seasons, top it.”

“Sophie is actually the first English actress to play Lara Croft in live action. That’s a big deal and Sophie knows that gives her a special edge compared to Angelina and Alicia,” added an insider.