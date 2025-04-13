Princess Charlotte receives rare honour of beloved royal member

Prince Charlotte shares rare honour with beloved royal member

Princess Charlotte, who is destined to have a prominent role in the royal family, has a special connection that links her to her late grandmother.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nine-year-old daughter has never failed to grab the public’s attention with her endearing gestures and her attention to royal protocol like her mum.

While many have compared Charlotte’s mannerisms to the Princess of Wales, it seems that the young royal is the only one to share a unique trait with the former Princess of Wales – late Princess Diana.

Charlotte was christened in the same location – St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk – as her Prince William and Prince Harry’s mom.

Meanwhile, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, were both christened at the Chapel Royal in St James’ Palace.

Even though there is a major difference in the christening of the three children, one key detail was same for them all. They all wore the replica of the historic Honiton Lace christening gown which was recreated by the Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly.

Royal christenings are considered to be important events and their preparations are given special attention. The momentous occasion is a cause of celebration, where the members of the Royal Family come together.